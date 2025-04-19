Jos Buttler smashes five consecutive boundaries off Mitchell Starc while battling cramps in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match 

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler unleashed a barrage of boundaries against Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc during the run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. The 20-run over tilted the contest towards the home side's favor as DC braces for the first away loss of their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

Starc was brought into the attack in the 15th over to bring DC back into the contest. GT were cruising in the run chase through a budding partnership between Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, and had eight wickets in hand.

Jos Buttler kickstarted the over with a sublime boundary through the covers. Starc, coming around the wicket, stuck to the wide yorker plan, only for the Englishman to dig out the next delivery to the right of point for a second consecutive boundary.

The next delivery was almost a repeat of the previous one, as Starc managed to land the wide yorker. The sole difference was the fact that Buttler was able to squeeze the ball into the gap between the point and short third man.

After three fours, Starc switched the angle to over the wicket. But, it did not change his fate. The left-arm pacer bowled full and wide, inducing a push from Buttler. However, the stroke was timed and placed well enough to just about evade the fielder at mid off, to race away for a fourth successive boundary.

Starc abandoned the plan to bowl full by dropping his length. Buttler executed a pull shot, but it was far from his best effort. The ball was projected to land well inside the boundary rope, but Vipraj Nigam did not rush in from the deep in time, and made a mess of the effort.

To make matters worse, the spinner did not recover in time to stop the ball trickling towards the fence. Buttler collapsed in a heap almost immediately due to cramps after scoring the fifth boundary. The on-field umpires signalled for the Strategic Time Out as the medical staff stepped out to treat Butter's discomfort.

After treatment, the right-handed batter dabbed the next ball towards the off-side, resulting in a dot, and a rather anti-climactic end to the over. Have a look at the flurry of boundaries right here (0:01 onwards)

Jos Buttler had taken a stunning catch to dismiss Vipraj Nigam for a golden duck off Prasidh Krishna's bowling in the first innings.

Jos Buttler stranded on 97 as GT win by five wickets

DC almost made their way back into the contest with a couple of tight overs. However, Buttler was deprived of the strike towards the end as Sherfane Rutherford struggled in the penultimate over, leading to his dismissal. Rahul Tewatia got off the strike with a single to conclude the over.

The left-handed batter smashed a couple of boundaries off Starc to finish the run chase with four balls to spare. The left-arm pacer conceded 49 runs off just 3.2 overs, while Buttler remained unbeaten on 97 runs off 54 deliveries.

