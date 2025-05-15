Josh Hazlewood expected to rejoin RCB for the remainder of IPL 2025: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Australian pace ace Josh Hazlewood is expected to join the franchise ahead of the league's resumption, as per reports. The pacer, much like other overseas players involved in the league, had flown back home to Australia after its suspension for a week.
Returning to the IPL after a year, Hazlewood has put on a show and a half. The Australian pacer is currently the franchise's leading wicket-taker this year, striking 18 times in 10 games. However, a shoulder niggle kept Hazlewood out of RCB's most recent match against CSK, with South African pacer Lungi Ngidi replacing him in the XI.
Earlier this week, some media houses reported that the 34-year-old was unlikely to return as he was nursing an injury. However, a recent report states that Hazlewood is expected to return and join the side soon. According to Vishesh Roy of the Hindustan Times, the Australian will return for the remainder of the league although his exact date of arrival is unknown for now.
RCB aiming to make it 5 playoff appearances in 6 years
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a good IPL campaign so far, managing eight wins from 11 games played so far and currently hold the second spot in the points table. However, their record at their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, hasn't been great. They lost their first three matches at home but have won two on the trot since. Their form on the road has been fantastic, winning all six of their away games so far.
With 16 points to their name and a net run rate of 0.482, RCB are favorites to qualify and need at most another win to nail down one of the playoff berths. They resume their campaign with a clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 17.
