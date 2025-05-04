Josh Inglis smokes a hat-trick of sixes against Mayank Yadav in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was on a roll during the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. The right-hander smashed a hat-trick of sixes against Mayank Yadav in the second over. After announcing his arrival with a first-ball four against Akash Singh, he struck a six over square leg against Mayank in the second over. He then followed that up with two more biggies, both over mid-wicket.

Inglis put on a show after coming out to bat in the first over of Punjab's innings. That came after Akash dismissed in-form opener Priyansh Arya for just one run to provide the Super Giants their first breakthrough in the first over.

Notably, Josh Inglis was bought by the Punjab-based franchise for INR 2.6 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He will look to turn around his fortunes after managing just 62 runs in his previous five innings of IPL 2025. Overall, he has 3432 runs in 136 T20s at a strike rate of 147.42, comprising four tons and 17 half-centuries.

Akash Singh helps LSG remove Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis early in the IPL 2025 match vs PBKS

Akash Singh struck twice to remove Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis inside the powerplay overs to keep LSG on top against PBKS in the IPL 2025 match. The Rajasthan medium pacer made an instant impact after replacing Ravi Bishnoi in the playing XI.

At the time of writing, Punjab were 50/2 after 4.2 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh at the crease.

Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will be looking to continue their winning momentum after defeating five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s LSG will be looking to bounce back after losing to five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous away fixture. PBKS and LSG are placed fourth and seventh in the points table with six and five wins, respectively.

