"Just 13 more sixes to go"- Venkatesh Iyer recalls hilarious moment under former KKR coach Brendon McCullum

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum to thank for much of his success in recent years. The former New Zealand captain backed Iyer at the top of the order in the second half of IPL 2021 and it proved to be a masterstroke.

Iyer proved to be the breakout star of the season as he was a crucial component in KKR's incredible run to the finals that season. He has immense respect for McCullum's contributions and spoke about how his positive talks instilled belief in the team even when they were almost out of the game.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Iyer recalled one incident where he realized how simple and incredibly optimistic McCullum was. He said:

"Baz is the most optimistic person I have ever met in my life. I remember there was a game where we were like 60-odd for 7 wickets and still needed around 80 more to win. He came in the time-out to speak to us and said 'Just 13 more sixes to go.' It's not easy but these small things make you believe that it is still possible."

Iyer further added:

"He is very composed and poised in the dugout and doesn't let the pressure affect anyone. One of the best things about him is that he lets everyone play their natural game and just go out there and enjoy the game."

The way Rahul Dravid handles players is something I am very fond of: Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer has also played under Rahul Dravid for India and spoke about how clear the legend is about assigning the all-rounder a role for the team. Although Iyer mostly opened for KKR, it was made clear to him that he would play the role of a finisher who could chip in with a few overs for the Men in Blue.

On this, Iyer stated:

"Rahul Dravid sir is a legend and a stalwart of the game. We all know what he has done for Indian cricket. But the thing I liked about him is the communication regarding role clarity. The way he communicates with players, the way he handles players is something I am very fond of."

Iyer last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka back in February. He has not made it into their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

