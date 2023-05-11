"Just fix that knee and come back next year as well" - Harbhajan Singh on IPL 2023 being MS Dhoni's last campaign

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that MS Dhoni is still suited to play at the highest level despite his age and urged the veteran keeper-batter to partake in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Dhoni, who will turn 42 in a couple of months' time, is on the verge of guiding CSK to the playoffs yet again. Apart from his astute leadership, he has contributed as a batter down the order with some valuable cameos. In CSK's most recent 27-run win over the Delhi Capitals (DC), Dhoni scored a quickfire 20 runs off just nine deliveries in the first innings.

Opining that there will be no captain like Dhoni in the future, Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel:

"Whatever the talk is going on over this being MS Dhoni's last season, I think that should be put to rest. Just fix that knee and come back next year as well. Now, there is the impact player rule as well. The way he leads the side and handles the bowlers, there will not be another captain like him."

Stating that there were glimpses of prime Dhoni during his cameo against DC in Chennai, Harbhajan said:

"No one scored heavily on that pitch, but MS Dhoni's 20 runs, in the end, proved to be the difference. He has not scored many runs this season, but it has come at a strike rate of over 200. This was a glimpse of the old MS Dhoni, he is an exceptional player."

Dhoni struck two sixes and one four in his brief innings. The wicketkeeper-batter took down Khaleel Ahmed in the penultimate over before being dismissed by Mitchell Marsh in the last over.

"They can either finish second or third or maybe even at the top of the table" - Harbhajan Singh on CSK's qualification hopes

A win in their penultimate home game takes CSK's points tally to 15 in 12 matches. The four-time champions are on the brink of making it to the playoffs and will need one more win out of their two remaining matches to seal the deal.

Harbhajan Singh feels that with MS Dhoni at the helm, CSK can even usurp league leaders Gujarat Titans (GT) to claim the top spot in the points table.

He said:

"I don't think CSK have confirmed their qualification for the playoffs, one more win should be enough. They can either finish second or third or maybe even at the top of the table, because MS Dhoni can do anything."

CSK will play their final home game of the season when they host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 14.

Will CSK manage to seal a top-two spot in the IPL 2023 points table? Let us know what you think.

