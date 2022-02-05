"Just give him anything, and just get him there" - Virat Kohli recounts RCB sending him an Omni van to get to the airport 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Virat Kohli spoke of his early days with the franchise. He was acquired by the team in the very first IPL auction, and remains the only player to have represented a single franchise across 15 editions of the competition.

Kohli, who came into the side on the back of a U-19 World Cup title, endured a rough first season. He only scored 165 runs at an average of 15 and a poor strike rate of 105. Following the end of that campaign, where RCB finished seventh, the 33-year-old narrated a hilarious anecdote of his journey in an Omni van to the airport.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli said:

"After the season, because I was an Under-19 boy, I was sent to the airport in an Omni van. Everyone else was getting a decent car to go, and I was the only one that was left, and they probably would have said just give him anything and just get him to the airport."

"And that was not a good car, I'm sorry to say, but I would have loved at least a decent car which was not broken, something through which I could see the road, this one was on its last leg. So, not a good memory."

In the first season, Kohli largely batted at No.5 due to the presence of players like Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis. He would eventually repay the franchise's trust in him after getting promoted up the order in subsequent seasons.

"I was just sitting there, and I felt so timid" - Virat Kohli

In the first IPL season, RCB had a star-studded team comprising well-renowned international players. Kohli recalled how intimidating it was for him to share the same room with such players.

Senior players like Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher graced the dressing room. Speaking about his first interaction with his team members at the launch party, the 33-year-old added:

"It was an amazing atmosphere; there was a proper ramp and who's who of Bangalore and all. Everyone was excited to see the players. I remember walking into the room and meeting Zak and PK and these guys at the formal team launch, and it was just surreal."

"I was just sitting there, and I felt so timid; I was actually taken aback by the fact that I was in the same room with these guys; they made me feel comfortable very quickly. From there on, our friendship and camaraderie grew."

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

April 18, 2021: Virat Kohli leads



13 years at one franchise



#IPL2021 April 18, 2008: Virat Kohli makes his RCB debutApril 18, 2021: Virat Kohli leads #RCB to the top of the table13 years at one franchise April 18, 2008: Virat Kohli makes his RCB debutApril 18, 2021: Virat Kohli leads #RCB to the top of the table13 years at one franchise 🔥🙌#IPL2021 https://t.co/AxrTRGhwjm

Also Read Article Continues below

The ace player would evolve from a budding youngster into the heartbeat of the team in the next decade. He is now moving into the next phase of his career after relinquishing the captaincy at the end of the 2021 IPL season.

Edited by Bhargav