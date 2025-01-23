“Just handle him with care and lots of love” - When Gautam Gambhir termed an Indian cricketer as the best batsman in the world

Back in 2019, former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir termed opener Rohit Sharma as the best batter in the world. Gambhir also drew comparisons between the former Mumbai Indians skipper and his former opening partner, Virender Sehwag.

Team India faced a conundrum at the top of the order in Tests, where they had tried many options since 2018 when it came to opening the innings. Then coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli decided to move Rohit Sharma from the middle order to open the innings and the batter scored 176 and 127 in his first Test as an opener in Vizag against South Africa.

Following Sharma's impressive showings in the first match of the series, Gambhir said in his Times of India column:

"On a different note, whoever advised Rohit Sharma to play his natural game in Test matches was my man of the match. It is easy to get Rohit to get into a defensive mode just because it is Test cricket. But I am glad Rohit didn't follow stereotypes and instead brought out the game that he knows best. "

"I have no apprehensions in declaring him as the most dangerous and the best batsman in the world today. Like Virender Sehwag, Rohit too can set up and chase Test wins for India. Just handle him with care and lots of love."

Since then, Rohit Sharma has been a permanent fixture at the top of the order for Team India. For his contributions with the bat of 529 runs, Rohit was awarded the Player of the Series. Following Virat Kohli's resignation in 2022, the 37-year-old was named as the next Test skipper.

How has Rohit Sharma fared as an opener in Test cricket

Since he began opening the batting for India in Test cricket, Rohit Sharma has enjoyed success across conditions. In 66 innings, the Mumbai-born batter has scored 2697 runs at an average of 42.81. His 212 against South Africa in Ranchi in 2019 continues to be his highest score in the format.

Most recently, Rohit Sharma led Team India in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, where the 37-year-old could only manage 31 runs in five innings. He will next feature for India against England in three ODIs followed by the 2025 Champions Trophy.

