"Just be ready, it shouldn't come to you as a surprise"- Ruturaj Gaikwad on how MS Dhoni informed him about CSK captaincy ahead of IPL 2024

Newly appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed that he got an idea about being the heir to MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023 itself.

Gaikwad opened up about how Dhoni had asked him to be mentally prepared for the captaincy role. He also shed light on the former CSK skipper grooming him with match simulations in the pre-season camp.

Speaking in a video posted by IPL on Instagram, here's what Ruturaj Gaikwad had to say about him becoming CSK's new skipper:

"Last year itself, Mahi bhai (Dhoni) had hinted about captaincy at some point of time. 'Just be ready, it shouldn't come to you as a surprise.' When we came into the camp, he made me involved in some of the practice match simulations."

Ruturaj Gaikwad was unveiled as CSK's new captain when he walked out for the captains' picture with the trophy on the eve of the IPL 2024 opener. He also revealed a chat with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis about how they would both be at the toss on March 22 as opponents.

“I just met Faf in the meeting and I said, 'Who would have thought few years down the line, you playing for RCB and you leading RCB. You and me sharing stage at the toss.' A lot to look forward to. I think it is one of the most exciting first-day game to look forward to,” he said.

Gaikwad and Du Plessis were instrumental in CSK's title triumph in 2021 and formed a formidable partnership, making their camaraderie even stronger.

Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni's cryptic Facebook post

Earlier in March, MS Dhoni raised the level of intrigue among fans when he posted on Facebook that he would be seen in a new role soon. While Ruturaj Gaikwad initially felt that it was a part of some social media campaign, it turned out to be Dhoni taking up the role of a specialist wicketkeeper-batter and not a captain.

On this, Gaikwad said:

"I remember him posting 'new role' on social media. Everybody was pointing towards me and asking, 'Are you the next captain?' I was like, 'Maybe its a post for social media or something.' Back of the mind, it was there and a week (ago), he came and said, 'I have decided this and this (to hand over captaincy).' And now that I am here, I am really looking forward to it."

The Chennai Super Kings will begin a new era under Gaikwad's leadership with the IPL 2024 opener against RCB on March 22.