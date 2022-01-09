"Just a show-off" - Ravindra Jadeja roasts KKR for taking a jibe at MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with a brilliant response to a Twitter post from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they took a jibe at MS Dhoni.

One of the most iconic sites in cricket is when all fielding players hover around a batter like a pack of vultures. There was such a sight on Sunday during the closing stages of the fifth day's play in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the SCG.

As the picture of Australian players surrounding James Anderson went viral on social media, KKR's posted a picture of Piyush Chawla bowling to Dhoni, who was surrounded by close-in fielders. They captioned the pic:

"That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke!/#Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG

The post expectedly went viral, with Dhoni and CSK fans trolling KKR and former IPL-winning captaion Gautam Gambhir, who had made that field setting against Dhoni.

Not one to hold back, Jadeja joined the bandwagon, trolling KKR with a brutal response that read:

"Its not a master stroke!Just a show off🤣"

Jadeja’s reply instantly went viral, and is currently one of the top trends on Twitter.

CSK-KKR is one of the most iconic rivalries in IPL history

The CSK-KKR rivalry peaked during the first half of the last decade when Gautam Gambhir took over the leadership of the Bengal franchise from Sourav Ganguly.

Under the left-hander, KKR became champions in 2012, and repeated the trick two years later. The SRK co-owned franchise beat the defending champions and the most successful side in the tournament at the time - CSK - to claim their maiden title.

With Gambhir losing his place in the Indian team in 2013 and his alleged rift with Dhoni becoming public, there were feisty moments galore every time they locked horns on the field.

The picture KKR posted was from the 2016 season when Dhoni led the Rising Pune SuperGiants. In terms of their current rivalry, CSK avenged their heartbreak of 2012 last year when they beat the two-time winners in the final to claim their fourth title in the competition.

