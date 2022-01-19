"Just slice it" - Rohit Sharma's advice to a fan on how to play the perfect pull shot

Team India opener Rohit Sharma recently responded to a fan who asked him how to play the perfect pull shot.

Sharma is currently out of action due to an injury. It has kept him out of the entire South Africa tour. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Recently a fan asked the talismanic scorer on Twitter how to play the perfect pull shot. The fan wrote:

"@ImRo45, need your help on perfecting my pull shot. Not able to generate power when I am trying to control it."

Rohit Sharma, one of the best batters, square of the wicket at present, was quick to respond to the fan's question. India's white-ball captain replied:

"Don’t worry… if the bowler pitches it short, just slice it. What say, @mipaltan?"

Sharma is a natural stroke player and is known for scoring most of his runs square of the wicket. He loves to play the pull shot and the square cut.

While he has been caught out a couple of times trying to play the pull shot, Sharma has no fear and had insisted he will play it again if the ball is in the zone.

“Like you said it is my shot, so I have to play shots, as we saw in the first hour of play, we did not get any loose balls and their bowlers were quite disciplined,” the right-handed batsman had said earlier.

Rohit Sharma should lead India in Tests - Gautam Gambhir

The 34-year-old batsman, who is expected to return to action during the Sri Lanka series, has also been touted to take over as Test captain. The position remains vacant after Virat Kohli relinquished his duties last week.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also backed the idea of having one captain across all formats to ensure consistency in style and approach. In his column for TOI, Gambhir wrote:

“In my book, Rohit Sharma should lead India across all formats with Rahul as his deputy. One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style and approach of the Indian team especially considering that we have another T20 World Cup later in the year."

The Men in Blues are currently gearing up for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting January 19 (Wednesday) in Paarl. KL Rahul will lead the team with Jaspreet Bumrah appointed as the vice-captain for the series.

