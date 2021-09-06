"Just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense" - AB de Villiers lauds India's incredible victory

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers urged Indian cricket followers and critics to stop worrying about issues related to team selection and other such trivial concerns. Instead, he suggests, they should look to enjoy the game in its purest form. He added that fans should celebrate Team India's two emphatic victories in the current series on English soil.

Team India picked up a comprehensive win in the fourth Test on Monday at the Oval. Courtesy of the win, India went 2-1 up in the five-match series with one match to go.

On this occasion, AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter account and appreciated both teams for playing a wonderful Test match. He also gave a piece of advice to all the people who have been ranting about Team India's selection calls since the start of the fourth test. AB de Villiers said:

As “spectators” of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game!

He added:

Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale

AB de Villiers arrived in Dubai on Monday to join the RCB camp ahead of IPL 2021. Fans will soon see him in action in company with Virat Kohli in RCB colors during the second phase of the IPL.

This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain: Virat Kohli

At the post-match conference after the Oval Test win, Virat Kohli heaped praise on the Indian team. He praised the character shown by the team members after being in difficult situations at different times in the game. In this regard, Virat Kohli said:

"The character that the side has shown, to come back from a 100-run deficit showed that we were not down and out. I said at Lord's as well; I am proud of the character, among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain."

The last Test of the series will commence on September 10 at Old Trafford.

