"Just took some of the attention away from the disappointment of the night before" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis on Glenn Maxwell's wedding celebration in IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has said that the celebration of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's marriage helped the team recover from their disappointing defeat a night ago.

The three-time finalists are on a two-game losing streak, losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by heavy margins.

Nevertheless, the franchise staged a celebration for the newly married couple inside the bubble. The occasion saw everyone wear classic Indian traditional wear. Speaking about the importance of the celebration in the midst of their ongoing season, Du Plessis told RCB Social Media:

"Obviously, Maxi and Vini's wedding celebration was enjoyed by everyone. Dressed in colour, there was a lot of dancing. Just took some of the attention away from the disappointment of the night before, which is always really important."

After the merriment, the team have a crucial game at hand to focus on. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be up against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) as they seek a return to winning ways.

Terming GT as a confident team, the RCB captain said:

"GT have done really well; haven't they? They have played some good consistent cricket and have won some tight games as well, so they are a confident team. We have had a little bit of inconsistency by not being at our best, especially in terms of our batting."

The Hardik Pandya-led side are coming into the contest following their second last-ball win of the tournament. GT have only lost one match in IPL 2022.

"I'm looking within the team and not who we are up against" - RCB coach Sanjay Bangar

RCB are in danger of slipping out of top-four reckoning if they lose to GT later on Saturday. They are currently fifth in the standings, behind fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderbarad, who have a game in hand.

Against one of the tournament's most formidable bowling units, coach Sanjay Bangar said that he's looking at the credentials of his players rather than the opposition's. He said:

"I'm looking at du Plessis, the most proven player and former captain of South Africa. I'm looking at Virat Kohli, who's the highest run-scorer in IPL history. I'm looking at Maxwell. I'm looking within the team and not who we are up against. That's where our strength comes from."

The Royal Challengers will face GT in their first afternoon game of the day on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

