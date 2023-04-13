Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler to pick 100 IPL wickets in PBKS vs GT

Punjab Kings fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Thursday (April 13) became the fastest bowler to claim 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League. He achieved the feat during Punjab's match against Gujarat Titans at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Rabada bowled a short-of-length delivery to Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha who smashed it towards deep square leg. With the ball skying way too high, it seemed like it would clear the distance but ended up in the hands of Matthew Short.

Playing in his first game in IPL 2023, Rabada claimed his 100th dismissal in the tournament. The South African took the 100th scalp in his 64th innings and broke former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga's record as the fastest bowler to pick up 100 IPL wickets. The Sri Lankan achieved the feat in 70 innings.

Rabada missed the first three fixtures for Punjab Kings this season. Initially, he was on national duty for South Africa to play two ODI matches against the Netherlands.

Australia's Nathan Ellis was preferred over Rabada in Punjab's playing XI for the SRH clash in Hyderabad last Sunday (April 9).

Rabada made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals in 2017 and played for them until 2021. The right-arm speedster snapped 76 wickets in 50 matches for the Capitals across four seasons and is currently their second-most wicket-taker behind Amit Mishra (110).

He joined the Punjab outfit last season and was their highest wicket-getter in IPL 2022 - 23 at an economy of 8.45.

Harshal Patel became fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel picked up his 100th IPL wicket when he cleaned up Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood in the final over of an intense match.

Harshal completed 100 IPL dismissals in 79 innings to surpass Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally of 81 innings.

Rabada becomes the fastest to 100 wickets by balls (1438). He is also the fastest by matches (64).

Fastest to 100 IPL wickets (by balls)
1438 - Kagiso Rabada
1619 - Dwayne Bravo
1622 - Lasith Malinga
1647 - Harshal Patel

Rabada becomes the fastest to 100 wickets by balls (1438). He is also the fastest by matches (64).
#IPL2023 #PBKSvGT

Harshal now sits fourth in the list of fastest bowlers to claim 100 IPL wickets after Rabada recently etched his name in the record books.

