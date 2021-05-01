A look at Kane Williamson's record as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named Kane Williamson as their skipper for the remainder of IPL 2021 on Saturday. The Kiwi will take over from David Warner, under whom the team have lost five of their first six games this season.

Kane Williamson's history with the Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad first acquired Kane Williamson in 2015 at a price of ₹60 lakhs. This was Williamson's first stint in the cash-rich league. He featured in 15 games in his first three seasons for the franchise and scored 411 runs.

Williamson was put back into the auction pool in 2018. Yet again, it was the SRH who placed the highest bid for the player and bought him back for ₹3 crores after a bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Since David Warner was banned from the league in 2018 after the ball-tampering saga, Kane Williamson took over as the skipper of the side. Under his leadership, the Sunrisers finished as the runners-up that year.

Williamson led the team in 2019 as well, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who captained the side in a few games when Williamson was injured. The team finished fourth that season.

For the 2020 edition of the tournament, the Sunrisers reappointed David Warner as the leader of the side, keeping their team composition in mind.

Huge news coming from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp as Kane Williamson is appointed as the new captain for the remaining of IPL 2021 😳#SRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/EbDTGuyOl8 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 1, 2021

Kane Williamson's numbers as SRH captain

Kane Williamson has captained the 'Orange Army' in 26 games. He has won 14 of those matches and has the best winning percentage amongst the SRH captains who have led the team on more than 10 occasions.

In 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad, under Williamson, finished as the table toppers with 9 wins in 14 league games. They even won the 2nd qualifier in that year's edition of the IPL, making it 10 wins in 17 games.

Kane Williamson led the team in 9 matches in IPL 2019 and was on the winning side on four occasions.

David Warner

Only David Warner has led the Sunrisers in more games than Williamson. The Aussie opener has captained SRH in 67 games and won 35 matches. SRH won their only title under Warner's leadership.

Most matches as the captain of SRH: