Kane Williamson to undergo surgery for his knee injury, unlikely to feature in 2023 ODI World Cup

Ace New Zealand batter Kane Williamson is unlikely to participate in the ODI World Cup that is set to take place in India later this year. As per New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the limited-overs captain will undergo surgery for a knee injury he suffered during the IPL 2023 season opener between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31.

On his debut for the Titans, Williamson landed awkwardly on his knee while attempting to take a catch on the square-leg boundary. The 32-year-old clutched his right knee in pain after the incident and received some treatment before going off the field.

He didn't return to bat during the Titans' run-chase as the defending champions used the impact player rule to bring in B Sai Sudharsan for the second innings.

Later, Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans' director of cricket, confirmed that the right-handed batter will miss the remaining matches of IPL 2023.

The Kiwi star sent an emotional message before leaving the tournament and landed in New Zealand with crutches and a brace on his right knee. GT have announced Dasun Shanaka as his replacement.

"My focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab" - Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The classy right-handed batter thanked the Titans and NZC for their unrelenting support during this tough time and vowed to return to action as quickly as possible. He was quoted as saying by nzc.news:

"I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that. Naturally, it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.

"It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible. I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months."

Williamson's absence will be a massive blow to New Zealand's chances in the ODI World Cup. He was their highest run-getter in the 2019 ODI World Cup with 578 runs in 10 games and earned the Player of the Tournament award as the Kiwis finished as the runners-up.

