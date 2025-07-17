Karnataka government blames RCB for IPL 2025 celebrations stampede; calls out Virat Kohli video: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continues to face the heat for their IPL 2025 victory celebrations. As the celebrations caused a stampede with 11 people dead, the Karnataka government holds the franchise responsible.

The stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on July 4 was an unfortunate turn of affairs. As per a report by The Times of India, the state government has blamed the RCB management, DNA Networks Private Limited (event partner), and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for holding the celebrations without prior consultation.

“Unilaterally decided to hold the victory celebration without prior consultation with the police and without obtaining the necessary permissions or licence for such celebrations," the state said in a report submitted to the High Court.

Further, the Karnataka government also called out RCB for posting a video of Virat Kohli to promote the celebrations. The police had denied a request to organise a victory parade around the stadium on such short notice. However, the franchise put out invitational posts on its official social media platforms early in the morning on June 4.

RCB then posted another video of Virat Kohli, where he said that the team wants to celebrate with the people of Bengaluru and the fans when they return to the city.

"It is pertinent to note that a mere intimation was given by the organisers; there was no requisition for permissions in the prescribed format, nor was any necessary information provided to the concerned departments to anticipate the gathering and make adequate preparations," the report added.

Highlighting the procedural violations, the state has cited the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bangalore City) Order, 2009.

RCB beat PBKS to win maiden IPL title

Meanwhile, RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final to lift their maiden trophy. They played three finals previously in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but lost on all three occasions.

This time around, they crossed the finish line to put an end to a long wait of 18 years. In the final at Ahmedabad on June 3, they posted a challenging total of 190/9 batting first. Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 while the others chipped in with valuable contributions.

PBKS fought hard and got close but were unable to overhaul the target. They ended at 184/7, losing by six runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets apiece.

Being consistent throughout the season, they finished second after the league stage and defeated PBKS in the first qualifier as well.

