"Kavya Maran to her Team: kitna smjaoo inn logo ko"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's deflating loss vs GT in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) registered an emphatic seven-wicket victory against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 19 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (April 6) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. As a result, the 2022 IPL champions jumped to the second position in the points table, while SRH remained at the bottom.

After being asked to bat first, SRH could only reach 152 for eight in 20 overs, following another flop show from their batting unit. Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored for the hosts with a sedate knock of 31 (34). Captain Pat Cummins played an impactful cameo of 22* (9) in the death overs to finish the innings well. Mohammed Siraj starred in GT's bowling department, picking up four wickets.

SRH bowlers reduced GT to 16/2 in 3.5 overs and ignited hopes of a victory for their fans. However, Washington Sundar (49) came in at the number four position and played a breezy knock to put the Titans in the driver's position in the chase. Shubman Gill (61*) played the anchor role perfectly at the other end and took his side over the line in 16.4 overs. Sherfane Rutherford also chipped in with a cameo of 35* (16) to finish the match quickly.

Sunday's one-sided IPL 2025 encounter between GT and SRH entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"I worked on my mistakes" - Mohammed Siraj after POTM performance in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad

Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match at the post-match presentation due to his brilliant spell in the first innings. Reflecting on making a strong comeback after being dropped from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy, the GT pacer said:

"When you come to your homeground with your friends and family watching, it is a special feeling. I have played there for seven years; there have been a lot of ups and downs at that venue. I have worked on my fitness and mentality during the break, staying in the present, and that is helping me."

Siraj continued:

"I couldn't digest it, but then I explained to myself that things would change. I worked on my mistakes and realised them. So I am enjoying it now. As a professional, when you are with the side, there is doubt when you aren't selected, but then I thought to move on from that and do well with the ball. When you are able to execute what you want to do, there is a different feeling as a bowler, and it is a lot of fun."

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 7.

