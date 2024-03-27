"Keep him around the T20 World Cup team" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shivam Dube's knock in CSK's IPL 2024 win vs GT

Aakash Chopra reckons Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube should be in India's scheme of things for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Dube smashed a 23-ball 51 as CSK set the Gujarat Titans (GT) a 207-run target in their IPL 2024 clash in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. The defending champions then restricted the visitors to 143/8 to complete an emphatic 63-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rachin Ravindra as the first standout performer in Tuesday's game. He chose Dube as the second star player, elaborating (5:50):

"Although I should talk about Ruturaj Gaikwad as well because he batted well and maturely after getting a life, I am going to go with Shivam Dube. How well is he playing. The number at which Shivam Dube bats, around No. 5 or No. 6, is there any Indian who hits sixes better than him?"

"He hits sixes into the stands while standing in his position. No one has that much strength and no one hits that consistently as well. He used to have a problem against short balls but it's not there anymore. I do not see anything lacking at this point in time. Keep him around the T20 World Cup team," the former India opener added.

Chopra believes the CSK all-rounder can be a crucial player for India in the T20 World Cup.

"Whether it's the grounds in Florida, New York or the Caribbean, the pitches are slow and the grounds are big. So you need a powerful batter there, which he actually is. So he is going to be in my scheme of things for the World Cup," he reasoned.

Dube smoked two fours and five sixes during his 51-run knock. He was the aggressor in his 57-run fourth-wicket partnership with Daryl Mitchell (24* off 20).

"Deepak Chahar picking up wickets and CSK doing well goes hand in hand" - Aakash Chopra

Deepak Chahar registered figures of 2/28 in four overs. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Deepak Chahar as the third standout performer in CSK's win against the Titans.

"I am choosing Deepak Chahar as the third performer of the day. He first dismissed Shubman Gill. He got him out for the fourth time. He got Wriddhiman Saha out. The ball hit his helmet first and then he got caught in the deep. Deepak Chahar picking up wickets and CSK doing well goes hand in hand," he said (7:50).

Chahar trapped Shubman Gill LBW for a five-ball eight. He then had Wriddhiman Saha (21 off 17) caught by Tushar Deshpande at deep square to give his side their first two breakthroughs.

