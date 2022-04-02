"Keeping it simple and doing what I naturally do" - Trent Boult on his success in powerplay overs before clash vs MI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler pacer Trent Boult will be in the spotlight as he plays against his former franchise Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Complex.

The Kiwi cricketer will be key for Rajasthan in the powerplay overs against a star-studded Mumbai batting unit. However, Trent Boult is keen to keep things simple and focus on the basics.

Speaking ahead of the high-profile encounter, Boult said:

"Keeping it simple and doing what I naturally do, pushing the ball up and getting it to swing(. You're) probably going to jinx me this afternoon but just (looking to) keep things simple and natural. Lucky enough to enjoy success but different ground and a day game, let us see what happens."

Boult has been among the most successful bowlers in the IPL over the last two seasons. He has scalped 22 wickets in the first six overs in IPL 2020 and 2021 combined.

The Black Caps cricketer has been a force to reckon with it for every side he has played for and is relishing the opportunity to play against his former employer. Trent Boult continued:

"Obviously some good memories in the Mumbai jersey but excited to represent Rajasthan and looking forward to the contest against them."

The 32-year-old pacer has made a decent start for the Rajasthan franchise, returning with 2/23 in his four overs in the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Don't have too many experiences to draw back on" - Trent Boult on playing at DY Patil Sports Complex

Meanwhile, this will be a new ground for Boult and he hopes to bank on his line and length to derail the Mumbai batting. Rajasthan Royals will hope to continue their winning momentum against the five-time IPL winners.

Boult concluded:

"Lucky enough to enjoy success but different ground and a day game, let us see what happens. Obviously very early in the tournament and very different conditions from Pune. Hopefully, we can get some momentum in the tournament. Never played here before so don't have too many experiences to draw back on. You have to be as accurate as you can."

Speaking of the game, Mumbai have opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Rajasthan are 12/0 at the end of two overs at the time of writing.

