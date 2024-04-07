"Kese log hai yaar, orange cap ke liye khelne nhi dere"- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of LSG vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a total of 163/5 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first innings of the 21st match of IPL 2024. Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the match on Sunday, April 7.

After opting to bat first in the contest, LSG got off to a poor start. They were reduced to 18/2 in 2.2 overs, with both Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal returning to the pavilion.

KL Rahul (33 in 31 balls) then stitched a 73-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis to stabilize the innings. However, he failed to accelerate after getting set as he perished in the 13th over. Stoinis also followed him to the dugout after scoring his half-century.

Nicholas Pooran (32*) and Ayush Badoni (20) played vital cameos in the death overs and finished the innings on a high. Umesh Yadav starred for GT in the bowling department, ending with impressive figures of 3-0-22-2.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 21st match of IPL 2024 between LSG and GT on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"My plan was to swing the ball"- GT pacer Umesh Yadav after restricting LSG to 163/5 in IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, veteran GT pacer Umesh Yadav reflected on his spell, saying:

"With the way how I've been doing with the new ball in the last 3 or 4 games, I managed to do well in the powerplay here and picked up two wickets in this game and all the hard work has been paying off, just followed that plan."

He added:

"My plan was to swing the ball if there was any swing on offer, also not forget about landing it on the right length as well and if you try anything outside of that, it would go wayward but I stuck to my plans. The wicket is a bit spongy but dew might come on now and we should be able to chase it down."

