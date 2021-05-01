"Shubman Gill seems so lazy" - Kevin Pietersen thinks KKR batsman doesn't fit into the speed of the game 

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen expressed his frustration about Shubman Gill's performances in IPL 2021. Pietersen rates Gill as a player but feels the KKR batsman is quite lazy. Shubman Gill has been poor in this year's IPL, scoring just 132 runs in 7 games at a strike rate of 117.85.

The 21-year-old has been criticized for his conservative approach with the bat. Kevin Pietersen, who stated that he has been following the youngster closely in recent times, thinks that Gill needs to get busier at the crease.

"Let's talk a little bit about Shubman Gill because I think that guy is so good. I absolutely love him as a player. I've been watching him quite closely recently and I think Gill needs to get a little busy at the crease. If he can do that, he can then get himself going. He just seems so lazy," Kevin Pietersen told Star Sports.

Shubman Gill has stated in the past that the strike rate is over-rated. He added that it is more important to adapt to the situation and thinks players should be able to play at a strike rate of both 100 or 200, as per the demands of the game.

However, Gill hasn't been able to back up his words on the pitch so far this season. He has averaged just 18.85 with the bat in this year's IPL and hasn't registered a single half-century so far.

I want to see purpose when he bats: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen also spoke about some of Shubman's recent dismissals and observed that the batsman doesn't fit the speed of the game. The South Africa-born stated that being busier at the crease will help Gill avoid soft dismissals.

"Some of his dismissals are really low and it looks like he doesn't really fit the speed of the game. You can get very lazy and I think he's too lazy at the moment. He's too accommodating. I'd just like him to get a little bit busier and more proactive. Then he won't miss those balls on his legs and start hitting them. I want to see purpose when he bats," explained Kevin Pietersen.