"Can Virat keep his energy and attacking nature?" - Kevin Pietersen recalls MS Dhoni's words from 2016

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen recalled a conversation with MS Dhoni about Virat Kohli when the two played for the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in IPL 2016.

Pietersen revealed that MS Dhoni expressed curiosity about whether Virat Kohli could keep his energy and aggressive nature in the years to come.

"I remember running on a treadmill when I was playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant five or six years ago. MS Dhoni was saying, 'One thing I am fascinated to watch over the years to come is whether Virat can really keep his energy, attacking nature and excitement intact on the field.' And here we are 5-6 years later, and he is just like he was when he was a kid," revealed Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen called Virat Kohli an absolute freak of an athlete. He also expressed delight about the 32-year-old maintaining his intensity.

"The guy is an absolute freak show. He has managed to maintain his enthusiasm. He's maintaining his attacking nature," said Pietersen on the Star Sports show.

Kevin Pietersen recalls a memory about Virat Kohli from 2008

Kevin Pietersen also recalled the time he captained Virat Kohli in the IPL back in 2008. The South Africa-born praised the current Indian captain's hunger to constantly learn and get better.

"I remember captaining him at RCB and the same kid that walked around in 2008 is the same kid we are saying now. It is spectacular to see because he sets an example which Indian cricket has followed. His diet, athletic ability, fitness, professionalism, and his quest to continuously get better. He is just a hero for Indian cricket," said Pietersen.

Virat Kohli has been only getting better with every passing year and recently became the first-ever cricketer to reach 6,000 runs in the IPL. He has broken several international records and has found a place amongst some of the greatest players to have graced the game.