Kevin Pietersen and Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with Punjab Kings' mistreatment of Chris Gayle

Former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Punjab Kings for not maximizing Chris Gayle's potential. Gayle exited the IPL 2021 bubble on Thursday, stating that he wanted to be prepared mentally for the T20 World Cup.

However, it's worth remembering that the southpaw had a forgettable season and remained in and out of the side. Gayle managed a best score of 46 this season, averaging 21.44 in ten games and scoring 193 runs. The veteran reportedly also feels the management hasn't backed him enough.

Speaking on Star Sports on Friday, Kevin Pietersen felt the Punjab Kings haven't done justice to Gayle. Pietersen thinks the left-hander deserves much more than being ignored, as the franchise has done. He said:

"He is not being treated right in his environment. He feels like they are using him and getting rid of him, using him and getting rid of him. They didn't play him on his birthday, cast him aside. If he is not happy, he is 42, let him do what he wants."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

The 42-year-old, a two-time Orange Cap-winner, announced his decision to quit the IPL 2021 bubble, saying he wants to keep himself fresh to help the West Indies win the T20 World Cup. Gayle has not maintained the form he is known for. The Jamaican made scores of 1 and 14 in the UAE leg this season for Punjab.

Chris Gayle's absence a big loss for Punjab: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Sunil Gavaskar echoed Pietersen's comments and is unable to understand the mindset of the franchise's think-tank. While the 72-year-old agrees that Gayle's powers have waned, Gavaskar said a few overs are all he needs to put the opposition under pressure. The former Indian opener said:

Also Read

"A game-changer like Chris Gayle, if he is not in the team, 100 percent it's a big loss. I think he is in and out of the team. I don't know what the calculations are. And sure, he is over 40 and he might not be able to do it at a consistent level that he used to do. But he is a game-changer. 3 overs of Gayle storm and the game is gone from the opposition."

With the veteran West Indian player no longer available, the Punjab Kings are further under the pump. They have only won four out of 11 games and need a miracle to reach the IPL playoffs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far