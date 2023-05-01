"KGF will not like that pitch" - Aakash Chopra wants Lucknow Super Giants to have a black-soil pitch for IPL 2023 clash vs RCB

Aakash Chopra feels the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) should play the Royal Challengers (RCB) on a black-soil surface to neutralize the biggest threats in their batting department.

The two sides will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1. While a win for LSG will help them climb atop the IPL 2023 points table, a positive result for RCB will make the playoff qualification race even more interesting.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that LSG should stifle Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis by preparing a spin-friendly track, reasoning:

"Black or red soil will decide how the match goes. I feel Lucknow should give a black-soil pitch because KGF (Kohli, Glenn and Faf) will not like that pitch and the rest of the batting does not have depth, which we have discussed so many times."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the rest of the RCB batters have been found wanting thus far, elaborating:

"We are ourselves feeling that it is a broken record because no one is scoring runs - Mahipal Lomror has scored a few runs, Rajat Patidar is not there and Shahbaz Ahmed was sent up the order but he was of no use. So they don't have one but problems galore."

Du Plessis (422), Kohli (333) and Maxwell (258) are the only RCB batters to have reached the 100-run mark in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Dinesh Karthik (83) and Mahipal Lomror (75) are the only other players to have aggregated more than 50 runs thus far.

"Play Karn Sharma here in place of Vijaykumar Vyshak" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in RCB's XI

Karn Sharma has picked up five wickets in the three matches he has played. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants the Royal Challengers Bangalore to play Karn Sharma ahead of Vijaykumar Vyshak in Monday's game, stating:

"Play Karn Sharma here in place of Vijaykumar Vyshak. Then Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed's spin - that's how you want to go. Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel, and I am hearing that Josh Hazlewood is available."

The reputed commentator feels RCB should play Josh Hazlewood in place of David Willey if he is fit and available irrespective of the surface on offer, saying:

"You can play him if you want. David Willey has played the last two matches. Josh Hazlewood will be a better pick - it doesn't matter whether it is black or red soil."

Chopra concluded by picking the Lucknow Super Giants as the favorites for Monday's game due to home advantage. However, he urged KL Rahul to use his bowlers properly, highlighting that Amit Mishra was not given his full quota in their last home game against the Gujarat Titans.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell together score more than 100 runs against LSG? Yes No 0 votes