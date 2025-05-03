  • home icon
  • Khaleel Ahmed bangs the ball into the turf after taking catch to dismiss well-set Virat Kohli in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified May 03, 2025 21:05 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion on Saturday - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting talisman Virat Kohli fell after a fluent 62 off 33 balls in the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The 36-year-old was dismissed while attempting an upper cut, caught by Khaleel Ahmed at backward point off Sam Curran's bowling in the 12th over.

Khaleel threw the ball on the turf out of frustration after claiming the catch. It was Kohli's seventh 50+ score in IPL 2025 and the fourth time he made 50 or more against CSK at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Watch the highlights of his innings and video of his dismissal here.

During the course of his innings, Kohli went past David Warner's tally of runs (1134 vs Punjab Kings) for most runs by a batter against a single opponent in the IPL. The right-hander has now amassed 1146 runs against CSK in his IPL career. He also has 1130 and 1104 runs against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, respectively.

Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli get RCB off to a blistering start against CSK

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. However, he may have questioned the decision after play started as the RCB opening pair of Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli tore into the CSK bowling in good batting conditions at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bethell reached his first IPL half-century with a reverse sweep four off Ravindra Jadeja in the ninth over. He was dismissed in the next over for 55 off 33 balls. The opening pair had put on 97 runs in 59 balls to set the ideal platform for the hosts.

The Rajat Patidar-led side are without key pacer Josh Hazlewood for the clash. South Africa's Lungi Ngidi made his RCB debut in Hazlewood's place. At the time of writing, RCB were 154/4 in 17 overs with Patidar and Tim David at the crease.

Edited by Arshit Garg
