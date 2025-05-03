Khaleel Ahmed bangs the ball into the turf after taking catch to dismiss well-set Virat Kohli in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting talisman Virat Kohli fell after a fluent 62 off 33 balls in the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The 36-year-old was dismissed while attempting an upper cut, caught by Khaleel Ahmed at backward point off Sam Curran's bowling in the 12th over.

Ad

Khaleel threw the ball on the turf out of frustration after claiming the catch. It was Kohli's seventh 50+ score in IPL 2025 and the fourth time he made 50 or more against CSK at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Watch the highlights of his innings and video of his dismissal here.

During the course of his innings, Kohli went past David Warner's tally of runs (1134 vs Punjab Kings) for most runs by a batter against a single opponent in the IPL. The right-hander has now amassed 1146 runs against CSK in his IPL career. He also has 1130 and 1104 runs against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli get RCB off to a blistering start against CSK

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. However, he may have questioned the decision after play started as the RCB opening pair of Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli tore into the CSK bowling in good batting conditions at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ad

Bethell reached his first IPL half-century with a reverse sweep four off Ravindra Jadeja in the ninth over. He was dismissed in the next over for 55 off 33 balls. The opening pair had put on 97 runs in 59 balls to set the ideal platform for the hosts.

The Rajat Patidar-led side are without key pacer Josh Hazlewood for the clash. South Africa's Lungi Ngidi made his RCB debut in Hazlewood's place. At the time of writing, RCB were 154/4 in 17 overs with Patidar and Tim David at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More