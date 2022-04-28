"Kicking off our 2nd half of IPL 2022 on a colourful note" - Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of KKR tie

Delhi Capitals (DC) have unveiled a new jersey ahead of their IPL 2022 game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

With a tinge of rainbow shades, the jersey looks quite colourful. The Delhi franchise shared a couple of images on social media where their players posed wearing the new jersey.

They captioned the post:

"Kicking off our 2nd half of #IPL2022 on a colourful note 🌈 Special threads being donned by our DC boys tonight in #DCvKKR 🤩 #YehHaiNayiDilli | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals"

Meanwhile, the Capitals will be desperate to bounce back after a heartbreaking defeat in their last fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

With 36 runs needed off the last over, the Capitals were on course to pull off an unlikely heist when Rovman Powell hit three sixes off the first three deliveries. However, a no-ball controversy affected Powell's concentration, and he failed to connect even once on the final three balls.

With the race for the playoffs getting intense, Rishabh Pant and co. will have to return to winning ways to keep their chances afloat for a playoff berth.

"It's taken a day or two to be able to just digest" - Delhi Capitals assistant coach on last game vs RR

DC's assistant coach Shane Watson has spilled the beans on the mood in the camp after the defeat against 2008 IPL winners RR.

Speaking on DC's YouTube channel ahead of the team's next game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Watson said:

"It's taken a day or two to be able to just digest what happened in the last game and work through that situation and make sure that we just do all the things that we possibly can to make sure our ship's pointed in the right direction."

Delhi Capitals are seventh in the IPL 2022 points table with six points in seven games.

