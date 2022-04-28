"Father figure, coach, senior"- Kieron Pollard expresses gratitude after Phil Simmons posts a heartfelt note 

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard expressed gratitude after Phil Simmons posted a heartfelt note following the all-rounder's retirement from international cricket. Simmons is the current head coach of the West Indies team.

After Pollard announced his decision to call time on his international career, Simmons took to his social media handles and posted a long emotional message for the burly all-rounder.

The Windies coach expressed his sadness at the departure of the 34-year-old all-rounder and thanked him for his services to the West Indies team. He also thanked him for backing many youngsters during his captaincy tenure.

Pollard recently reacted to the note and posted the following message on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it:

"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾… father figure , coach , senior … much thanks and appreciation . Continue to wish you all the best with the team going forward and I hope for better and greater things to come 🙏🏾🙏🏾. #blessed #thankful #lovealways. #passionyouhaveisgolden❤️ #lovelyhumanbeing 💥💥💥"

After making his international debut in 2007, Kieron Pollard played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is in his career and amassed over 4,000 runs. The 3-match T20I series against India in February was his last series for the Caribbean team.

Kieron Pollard will be in action on April 30 when MI take on RR in IPL 2022

The former West Indies skipper is currently representing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the current IPL season. The Mumbai side are going through a rough patch as they are yet to bag a win, having lost all eight of their matches so far. MI are currently at the bottom of the points table.

They will next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is their schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

