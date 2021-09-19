"We will see him sooner rather than later" - Kieron Pollard after Rohit Sharma misses Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 

Rohit Sharma was surprisingly left out of the Mumbai Indians' playing XI for their 2021 IPL clash against the Chennai Super Kings. The Mumbai Indians captain's absence left fans worried that he might be carrying an injury. But stand-in captain Kieron Pollard assured everyone that he will be back sooner rather than later.

"Rohit is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later," Pollard said. "He's the captain of this ship, I'm just standing in. We were just starting to get our momentum before the break. This is the most important part of the stage. No Hardik along with Rohit. Anmolpreet makes his debut. These are the kind of games you want to make your debuts in too."

Rohit Sharma's absence definitely weakens the Mumbai Indians' batting line-up for their clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Luckily for him and their fans, the defending champions are in the top four in the IPL standings going into the game.

In addition to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is also unavailable for the Mumbai Indians against the Chennai Super Kings. Pollard did not comment on why Pandya was absent or how long he will be out for.

The hope is that both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be back in action sooner rather than later, as the Mumbai Indians look to win the IPL title once again this season.

With Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya missing, Anmolpreet Singh makes his Mumbai Indians debut against the Chennai Super Kings. The 23-year-old is considered to be an exciting talent. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the star-studded Chennai bowling attack.

Pollard: "Good toss for us to lose" as Mumbai Indians are made to bowl first

Pollard and Dhoni during the toss

The Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat in the first clash of the IPL restart. But Kieron Pollard wasn't too bothered about losing the toss, as he wasn't sure what they should do first.

"It's a good one for us to lose. We weren't too sure so we can't be criticized now for our decision. We started a couple of months back and the break was good for us. We did get some momentum towards the last couple of games but the guys have gone back and refreshed themselves."

Kieron Pollard will be hoping that the Mumbai Indians can restrict the Chennai Super Kings to a low score that they can chase down with ease.

