"King mode, up close" - Virat Kohli's teammate cum fanboy clicks selfie after LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara clicked a selfie with ace batter Virat Kohli following the team's emphatic six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. With a win in the final league match of IPL 2025, Bengaluru secured a top-two finish, claiming 19 points from 14 fixtures.

Chikara is a huge fan of Kohli, and videos of him shadowing the former RCB skipper have gone viral on social media earlier in the season. The youngster was all smiles as he captured a photograph with his cricketing hero.

The 20-year-old captioned the post:

"King mode, up close. ⚡"

Kohli has been in terrific form with the bat this season. He shone with the bat in Bengaluru's important match against Lucknow as well, notching up his eighth half-century of the season. The veteran batter scored 54 runs off 30 balls.

Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma was the top performer for Bengaluru in the run chase, remaining unbeaten on 85 from just 33 deliveries. The Bengaluru-based side scripted their highest run chase in the IPL, going past the 228-run target in 18.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

"Class permanent hai" - Swastik Chikara lauds Rishabh Pant's blistering ton in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

After RCB's stunning win over LSG, Swastik Chikara also clicked a picture with Rishabh Pant. The Lucknow captain roared back to form with a scintillating century and grabbed everyone's attention with his unique celebration.

The southpaw dazzled the viewers by playing some audacious shots in his unbeaten 118-run knock off 61 balls. Reacting to the swashbuckling batting exploits, Chikara emphasized that form is temporary, but Pant's class is permanent.

The RCB batter wrote on Instagram:

"Form temporary hoti hai, Rishabh bhaiya ka class permanent hai! [Form is temporary, Rishabh bhaiya's class is permanent!] Always thankful for the support and the love."

Chikara is yet to make his debut for Bengaluru. He was signed by the franchise at his base price of ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2025 auction. Meanwhile, Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.

