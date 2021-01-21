"Kings XI Punjab can now make a new team with the amount of money they have" - Aakash Chopra

Commentator Aakash Chopra thinks Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have made a smart move in releasing expensive players and freeing up their purse before the IPL 2021 Auction.

Kings XI Punjab have kept 16 squad members and let go of nine players as part of their retention exercise. Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham and Karun Nair are some of the expensive buys they have released.

"The plan was to retain the core" - Head Coach @anilkumble1074 on the players retained, released and more... 🗣#IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/1dGj79pum9 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 20, 2021

Aakash Chopra talked about the players Kings XI Punjab have released in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

"Kings XI Punjab have released Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. When you leave so many players, you are left with around 50 crore rupees. They can now make a new team with the amount of money they have," said Chopra

The former Indian batsman reckons the Kings XI Punjab management have taken a prudent call by releasing these players as it gives them a huge budget for the IPL 2021 Auction.

"They have done a very good job because when you release Maxwell, you free 10 crore and Sheldon Cottrell was very expensive at 8 crore. Krishnappa Gowtham and Karun Nair were also very expensive," observed Aakash Chopra

"Kings XI Punjab should not have let Mujeeb Ur Rahman go" - Aakash Chopra

Mujeeb Ur Rahman played just two matches for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra feels Kings XI Punjab releasing Mujeeb Ur Rahman is their only questionable decision.

"I am surprised because they should not have let Mujeeb Ur Rahman go because he will still be sold and a little expensive as well, that is what I feel because you will not get that quality of spin in the auction," stated Chopra

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that Kings XI Punjab could be the front-runners to buy Mitchell Starc at the auction, if the Australian pacer makes himself available. He also proclaimed that the left-arm quick could walk home with a hefty sum if he opts to play in IPL 2021.

"If someone has to buy Mitchell Starc provided he puts his name in the list, they have a lot of money, they can buy. And I feel if Mitchell Starc puts his name in the IPL, he will be the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL," concluded Chopra

Kings XI Punjab have certainly given themselves a chance to build a formidable team for IPL 2021 with their pre-auction releases. While they already possess a strong batting line-up, they will emerge as one of the pre-tournament favourites if they can strenghten their bowling attack.