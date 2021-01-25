"Kings XI Punjab is the one team that has the ability to improve the most" - Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have given themselves the chance to assemble a formidable lineup at the IPL 2021 auction.

The Kings XI Punjab have released nine players as part of their retention exercise ahead of the upcoming auction. This includes some of the big-ticket players like Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell, who failed to live up to expectations in IPL 2020.

During a discussion on the Star Sports network, Scott Styris and Ajit Agarkar shared their views on the strategy adopted by the Punjab-based franchise.

Scott Styris was asked if the Kings XI Punjab squad requires some serious filling as they have released nine players.

The Kiwi opted to look at the positive side of things. He pointed out the franchise has a very good chance to improve drastically as they had retained their Indian core which had performed well in IPL 2020.

"It is also exciting too. If you are a Kings XI fan, you can look at them and say that this is the one team from this auction that has the ability to improve the most and the reason I say that is it wasn't the performances of the local Indian players that were left wanting in the last IPL, it was the overseas players. They got the worst output from all the overseas players from all the sides," said Styris.

Scott Styris reasoned Kings XI Punjab can secure the services of some of the best overseas players, considering the huge bucks available in their kitty.

"So, by releasing all of those overseas players they now provide themselves with options, all that money in the bank, they will look for big name signings. You will see the likes of Kings XI going after the biggest names you can get because they can then fit them in to what was a pretty good tournament for the local players and the way they performed," added Scott Styris.

Kings XI Punjab will be in the box seat to push for one or two big names: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar was asked about Kings XI Punjab finally snipping the rope given to Glenn Maxwell. The former Indian pacer replied that some other franchise might still bite the bullet and pay a hefty sum for the maverick Australian.

However, he expressed surprise at some of the other foreign players released by the KL Rahul-led team.

"Who knows, someone else might buy him for 10 crores. It seems to be the case with Glenn Maxwell. You can understand that kind of ability but I think a lot of things will be wiser now. A little bit surprised with some of the other overseas names they have let go, Jimmy Neesham perhaps didn't have the greatest tournament," said Agakar.

Ajit Agarkar signed off by stating that Kings XI Punjab will be in prime position to outbid all the other franchises for any of the overseas players they might want.

"The one thing is, in the auction it is perhaps a lot easier to find good quality overseas players because you only need five or six good ones in your squad. It is a little bit easier to replace, Indian players obviously a lot harder, especially if it is not a big auction. So you understand that and 50-odd crores now, so if there is one or two really big names that come up, they will certainly be in the box seat to try and push for them," concluded Agarkar.

Kings XI Punjab have a formidable top order of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran. They also have a couple of decent Indian leg-spinners, along with Mohammed Shami in the pace department.

The 2014 IPL runners-up could target Mitchell Starc if he makes himself available at the auction to bolster their pace bowling, apart from a couple of finishers in the middle order.