"Kisi din ye log 263 ka record bhi turwayenge" - Top 10 funny memes as LSG edge out RCB in an epic thriller

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket in the 15th match of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 10, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Nicholas Pooran won the Player of the Match award for his blazing half-century in the chase.

After being asked to bat first, RCB managed to scale a daunting total of 212/2 on the back of half-centuries from their top three batters. Virat Kohli (61 off 44 balls) led the attack in the first half of the innings, while Faf du Plessis (79* off 46 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29 balls) played aggressively in the second half to take their side to a mammoth total.

In response, LSG got off to a poor start. RCB pacers Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell combined to trigger a top-order collapse to reduce Lucknow to 23/3 in 4 overs. Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30 balls) hit a blazing half-century at this juncture and brought his side back into the reckoning. KL Rahul (18 off 20 balls) kept him company but lacked any rhythm while batting.

RCB bowlers then dismissed the duo in a quick span, but Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19 balls) came in and played a blistering knock to foil their happiness. LSG eventually chased down the target off the final ball to win it by a wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, LSG captain KL Rahul reflected on the win, saying:

"Unbelievable game. It's Chinnaswamy, I have grown up here and I know this venue produces more last ball finishes than any other. To win this from where we were in the beginning, is phenomenal.

"The ball was swinging early on and Mayers and myself were struggling a bit. Stoinis and Pooran were incredible today and we are going home with two points today because of them."

On his batting form, Rahul added:

"Yes, I am not happy with my current form and I want to get more runs under my belt. I went slower today because we lost three early wickets. We could have won this much more comfortably if I could stay till the end. Badoni did a fine job towards the end, he has been a valuable asset for us."

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between LSG and RCB on Monday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

