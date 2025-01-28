KKR all-rounder leaves fans in splits with hilarious lift video [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer posted a hilarious Instagram reel on Monday, January 27. The 30-year-old is known to have a good sense of humor and has often entertained fans with his fun social media activities.

Venkatesh was back at it again as he shared a hilarious lift video. His Madhya Pradesh teammates Kumar Kartikey and Harsh Gawali also featured in the reel.

The KKR star captioned the post:

"Loading…."

On the cricketing front, Venkatesh Iyer suffered an injury scare on Day 1 of Madhya Pradesh's recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Kerala. He sustained an ankle injury while batting and was retired hurt.

The southpaw returned to the crease and scored a crucial 42-run knock. Venkatesh batted at No. 9 in the subsequent essay and remained unbeaten on 80 off 70 balls. The match ended in a draw, with Kerala claiming three points because of the first inning lead.

"I would be more than happy to take it on" - When Venkatesh Iyer spoke about KKR captaincy

The defending champions KKR parted ways with former captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction and are searching for a new skipper. Venkatesh Iyer could be one of the candidates for the crucial role.

The KKR team management seems to have immense faith in the player's abilities and he was their most expensive pick at the IPL 2025 auction at ₹23.75 crore.

After the re-signing, Venkatesh stated that he would love to lead the three-time champions if given the opportunity.

"I’ve always believed that captaincy is just a tag, but leadership is about creating an environment where everyone feels they can play for this team and contribute. If given the responsibility, I would be more than happy to take it on. Absolutely (I'm ready for it)," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Venkatesh Iyer was one of the top batting performers for Kolkata in IPL 2025. The left-handed batter scored 370 runs across 13 innings. He scored 51* and 52* against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 1 and final, respectively.

