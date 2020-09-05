KKR can be a little flexible in the batting order with Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in great form: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could opt for a flexible batting order in IPL 2020, considering the good form of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan. He made this observation during an interaction on Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir was asked if Andre Russell's great form with the bat for Jamaica Tallawahs is an encouraging sign for KKR. The former KKR captain responded in the affirmative while adding that if the burly Jamaican is in a confident frame of mind, the composition of the opposition bowling attack would be almost irrelevant.

"Obviously, if you are in great hitting form, quality of cricket and quality of bowling might be different but Andre Russell is a confidence player. If his confidence is high, then the bowling does not matter."

Gautam Gambhir mentioned that there are very few bowlers in the IPL who can trouble Andre Russell when the latter is in full flow.

"There are might be two or three bowlers in the IPL who could trouble him but not beyond that. I don't see bowlers other than probably someone like Jasprit Bumrah who can actually trouble Andre Russell."

Gautam Gambhir on Andre Russell's likely batting position in the KKR lineup

Andre Russell will have Eoin Morgan for company in the KKR middle-order in IPL 2020

Gautam Gambhir mentioned that it would be interesting to see how KKR uses Andre Russell while hoping that the Kolkata-based franchise does not make the same mistake that Jamaica Tallawahs did by sending the big-hitter too low in the batting order.

The most frequently asked question about Andre Russell in Twenty20 franchise cricket ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Bok4egBcIZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 1, 2020

He added that the presence of Eoin Morgan in the KKR lineup would afford the franchise a lot of flexibility, with the two dynamic overseas players also providing the much-required left-right combination.

"If someone goes in such big-hitting form to the IPL, I want to see how KKR uses him. Because now they have Eoin Morgan as well, who is in great form. So if you have two such international players, who are in great hitting form, left-handed and right-handed, then you can be a little flexible."

Gambhir opined that KKR should refrain from sending Andre Russell below No. 5 in the batting order while also adding that his batting position should be dependent on the number of overs remaining and not a fixed number.

"So, KKR should not send Andre Russell below No.5 in the batting order considering the form he is in. And the number should not matter, the overs should matter. Batting position is an overrated thing, six balls can change the entire match in T20 cricket."

Gautam Gambhir signed off by stating that Andre Russell can even be sent above Morgan in the batting order if the team is off to a flying start.

"So at times it is possible, that you have got such a good start, that you can send Russell even ahead of Morgan. It is not necessary to send him after Morgan. You can send him at No.4 as well, it should be an over-oriented batting lineup rather than saying that you will not send him above No.5 or No.6."

Both Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan are likely to play a crucial role in the KKR middle-order in IPL 2020. With the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana for company, the duo could pose a lot of problems for any opposition attack.