KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad following dehydration due to heat stroke - Reports

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and popular Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan was reportedly admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22) afternoon. He was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium last night to witness his side make it to the finals for the fourth time after a resounding win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Although there is a murmur in the social media circles that the actor has been discharged soon after being admitted, there is no official source mentioning the same.

Shahrukh Khan has been right with KKR throughout the competition, making his presence felt in what has been a historic campaign for the Purple and Gold. The popular figure even made a round of the venue along with his children after Qualifier 1 ended. He interacted with his players, coaching staff, the SRH contingent, and former cricketers who were part of the broadcast team.

"Not just be an owner of the franchise but an elder brother figure for us, to guide us constantly" - Venkatesh Iyer on Shahrukh Khan

The KKR players have spoken fondly of Shahrukh Khan throughout the season and similar sentiments echoed when KKR made it to the finals on May 21. The actor has been known to be one of the most passionate owners around the circuit and has played a huge role in the side's current success spree.

“It speaks volumes of the man he (SRK) is. We have all seen him on the screen, mesmerising people with his aura, not just be an owner of the franchise but an elder brother figure for us, to guide us constantly,” Venkatesh said in a video released by KKR after their win over SRH

KKR are scheduled to play the final of the 2024 IPL on Sunday, May 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They currently await their opponent as the rest of the playoffs unfold. It remains to be seen if Shahrukh Khan recovers in time to be part of the side for the much-awaited summit clash.

