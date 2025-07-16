KKR legend to retire from international cricket during West Indies vs Australia 2025 T20I series: Reports

Veteran West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell is set to retire from international cricket following the first two games of the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the 37-year-old will bid farewell following the games scheduled for July 20 and 22 in Jamaica (July 21 and 23 IST) at his home ground, Sabina Park in Kingston.

Russell made his T20I debut against Pakistan in 2011 and has since played 84 matches. Across 73 innings, he has scored 1,078 runs at an average of 22.00 and an impressive strike rate of 163.08, including three half-centuries with a top score of 71. The veteran all-rounder has also taken 61 wickets at an average of 30.59 and an economy rate of 9.7.

Notably, Russell was a member of the West Indies squads that clinched the T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016 under the captaincy of Daren Sammy, who now serves as the team's head coach. His retirement comes nearly seven months ahead of the next edition of the tournament, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February 2026.

Andre Russell has also represented the West Indies in 56 ODIs and a solitary Test match

In addition to his 84 T20I appearances, Andre Russell has also played 56 ODIs for the West Indies, with his last outing in the format coming during the 2019 World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Across those games, the explosive all-rounder has scored 1,034 runs at an average of 27.21 and a strike rate of 130.22, including four half-centuries. He has also picked up 70 wickets at an average of 31.84, with best figures of 4/35.

Russell also featured in a solitary Test match, which came against Sri Lanka in 2010. In that game, he scored two runs in his only innings and recorded bowling figures of 1/73 and 0/31 across two innings.

