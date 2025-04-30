KKR post heartwarming montage of Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav after ‘slap’ video goes viral in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A video of Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav apparently slapping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh after their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday (April 29) went viral on social media. However, KKR have put up a heartwarming montage of the two, showing their strong bond.

Ad

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KKR shared a video in which Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav can be seen trying to bring out the 'finger heart' gesture, and then make an 'L' symbol with their fingers, representing 'love.'

The video then shows moments from their time together when Kuldeep was a part of KKR in the earlier seasons of the IPL.

The DC spinner playfully slapped Rinku Singh twice after their game on Tuesday, April 29, and the video quickly circulated, sparking confusion among fans as to why the incident took place.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video posted by KKR on X below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As far as the match is concerned, the defending champions secured a much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They beat the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs and now have nine points from 10 games, with four more to go.

Kuldeep Yadav goes wicketless in second consecutive game in Delhi

The match between KKR and DC was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been a key asset for DC, went wicketless in the game.

Ad

He returned with figures of 0/27 from his three overs, proving to be slightly expensive with an economy rate of 9.00. They played their previous encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home. Kuldeep Yadav did not pick up a wicket in that game either. He was economical, giving away only 28 runs in his four overs, but could not help his side win the game as he failed to pick wickets.

Delhi have lost their last two matches at home, and Kuldeep not being among the wickets has been a major factor for their defeats.

Overall, he has bagged 12 wickets from 10 matches this season at an average of 21.91 and an economy rate of 6.74.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More