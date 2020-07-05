KKR's Pat Cummins feels that life hasn't changed at all despite record IPL contract

Pat Cummins in action during the Ashes

Premier Australian speedster Pat Cummins feels that his life has not changed much, six months after KKR broke their bank to acquire his services for a mammoth price of 15.5 Crores INR.

The World No.1 Test bowler conveyed that he has never been the sort of person who is affected greatly by either success or failure.

“I would like to think my life doesn’t change much at all. I try my best in every game I play but I try to not let any successes or setbacks change my life too much,” Cummins told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

With the advent of the shorter formats of the game, many cricketers have changed the way they view the classic format of the game. However, Cummins values Test cricket and enjoys it as much as the shorter formats of the game.

“I grew up watching and loving Test cricket and nothing has changed. I think it is the most challenging format because it tests your skill, stamina, mental strength. Each and every Test win is incredibly satisfying,” he explained.

Cricket Australia has allowed its players to start outdoor training and the pacer is back sweating it out in the nets. However, he said that it would take some time to reach peak match condition.

“It takes at least a couple of months to build back up to full pace and fitness but luckily we have some time. We started bowling two weeks ago. So, we will be ready for when we start,” said Cummins.

The fast bowler did not seem to be bothered much by the rules that have been altered in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and said that some minor adjustments will be necessary.

“There may be some minor adjustments like we have all had to make in our lives and jobs but cricket is a sport where we don’t have to tackle or make contact directly with other players. So, I don’t think the game will be compromised too much,” Cummins added.

Pat Cummins hopes to have a long career filled with success

On being asked the kind of legacy he would look to leave behind, Cummins replied that he hopes that he has a long career filled with success.

“I think a legacy is for others to judge. Who knows, hopefully a long career with some successes. We have a pretty special team full of superstars at the moment. Hopefully we can carve out our own little bit of history,” Cummins concluded.

Cummins will be looking forward to plying his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the coming season of the IPL.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended indefinitely due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, several media reports had stated that the BCCI was reportedly looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup would be postponed.