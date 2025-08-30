KKR star chooses between Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc’s yorkers in rapid fire game after IPL 2025

Australian and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamer Spencer Johnson revealed his choice between Jasprit Bumrah's and Mitchell Starc's yorkers in a quick-fire round that covered a wide range of questions. In a close contest, the left-arm seamer picked his fellow countryman Starc.

Both Starc and Bumrah are arguably two of the best bowlers of the current era and deliver some of the most unplayable yorkers ever seen. As leaders for their respective teams, Bumrah has taken 457 international wickets since debuting in 2016, while Starc has claimed 725 wickets in top-level cricket since his first appearance in 2010. Recently, the veteran Aussie fast bowler reached 400 wickets in Test cricket.

In a rapid interview with ESPN Cricinfo, when asked which yorker he prefers facing, between Starc and Bumrah, Johnson chose the former.

Spencer Johnson had a forgettable season with KKR in IPL 2025

Spencer Johnson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Australian seamer had a disappointing season after being bought by KKR for ₹2.80 million at the IPL 2025 auction. In four matches, he took only one wicket, with an astonishing average of 133. With the defending champions also failing to advance past the league stage, it’s uncertain whether Kolkata will keep him before IPL 2026.

The Knight Riders will also change their coaching staff after head coach Chandrakant Pandit stepped down. With Ajinkya Rahane also failing to do the job in his first year as captain, his role will also be under scrutiny in KKR.

Johnson, the South Australian, has played in five ODIs and eight T20Is for the national team since his debut in 2023 but has yet to secure a regular spot. He hasn't represented Australia since the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, and his most recent competitive game was also in IPL 2025.

Nevertheless, Johnson could be in firm contention for the T20 World Cup next year.

