"Thank you for all the happy memories" - KKR's message to Harry Gurney after he announced his retirement

After English pacer Harry Gurney announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, his former IPL franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thanked him for his services.

KKR recalled the left-arm pacer's IPL debut against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur through an Instagram post. Gurney was named the 'Player of the Match' on the day.

"#HarryGurney retires from all forms of cricket. We wish @harrygurney a successful retirement life, and would like to thank him for all the happy memories - especially the one vs RR where a dramatic sandstorm turned into a magical #IPL debut in Jaipur in 2019," KKR captioned an Instagram post.

During the game, the Knight Riders managed to restrict the Royals to 139/3. Harry Gurney played was a key player for KKR as he conceded only 25 runs in his four overs. He even picked up the prized wickets of Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi. KKR chased the target down in only 13.5 overs and won the game by eight wickets.

Harry Gurney played 8 IPL games in his career, picking up seven wickets at an average of 34 and an economy rate of 8.81. In a short video shared by KKR, Harry Gurney said:

"Playing at the Eden Gardens in front of 70,000 people... it was just the most amazing cricket experience. What sets it apart, I think, is probably the passion for the game in India and the love of the game. I feel really lucky to have experienced it once."

A shoulder injury forced Harry Gurney out of the game

Harry Gurney, 34, decided to hang up his boots because of a shoulder injury that prevented him from returning to the field despite undergoing surgery. Talking about his decision to retire, he said:

“After trying to recover from the recent injury to my shoulder, I am truly disappointed to have to end my playing career as a result of it. From the first time I picked up a cricket ball at the age of ten, I was completely obsessed. Cricket has been my life for 24 years and has taken me on an incredible journey that I will cherish forever."

The left-arm seamer featured in 10 ODIs and 2 T20Is for England, picking up 11 and 3 wickets respectively.