KKR trolls CSK after settling “Kiwi tug-of-war” over Tim Seifert

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) trolled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after announcing their decision to retain New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert.

KKR took to Twitter to share a hilarious meme featuring coach Brendon McCullum, CSK coach Stephen Fleming and Tim Seifert, a day after announcing their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2021.

Sharing Stephen Fleming’s quote on Tim Seifert from last year, KKR wrote a message saying they were sorry to disappoint the CSK coach.

The franchise also shared pictures of Tim Seifert and Brendon McCullum in KKR gear, as well as one of McCullum and Fleming from last year’s competition.

The CSK coach had previously got the rumor mill running during the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series. While commentating, Stephen Fleming had hinted that CSK may be interested in the wicket-keeper batsman for IPL 2021.

“There’s a team in yellow that might have a look at you (Seifert) as well. Not just Brendon McCullum’s team, there are other teams out there,” Fleming had said.

Tim Siefert was roped in by KKR last year

Tim Seifert smacked 176 runs at the top of the order to claim the PSO Carient Player of the Series award for the T20s 👏🏽#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/hX3rSKBof7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 22, 2020

KKR have retained Tim Seifert despite him not playing a game for the side last year. The Kiwi batsman came in as a replacement for the injured Ali Khan but failed to break into the side.

However, his performances during Pakistan’s recent tour of New Zealand grabbed headlines. Seifert was named Man of the Series for his stellar showing at the top of the order.

The 26-year-old scored 176 runs in three games against Pakistan at an average of 88. Seifert made half-centuries in all the matches, and his strike rate for the series was 139.68.

With KKR looking for a long-term partner for Shubman Gill at the top, Tim Seifert could have a breakthrough year when IPL 2021 begins later this year.

However, it remains to be seen whether he plays the first few matches, as Dinesh Karthik is currently the side’s first-choice keeper.