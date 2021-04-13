KKR v MI, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

While the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will embark on a quest to reach the top of the points table, defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to get off the mark in Match 5 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk on Tuesday (April 13).

For starters, Eoin Morgan won the toss and put MI in on a pitch which seems to be on the slower side. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has completed his quarantine, meaning he replaces Chris Lynn at the top of the order.

The rest of the line-up remains the same, with MI going in with three specialist fast bowlers and one spinner. Their four overseas picks are Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen and Trent Boult.

KKR, on the other hand, are going in with an unchanged playing XI from Sunday’s 10-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two-time IPL champions are fielding two frontline speedsters and as many spinners. KKR’s four overseas players include skipper Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan and Pat Cummins.

KKR v MI – Today match Playing 11

KKR playing 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh

KKR v MI – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Chettihody Shamshuddin

3rd umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match referee: Sunil Chaturvedi