KKR vs CSK memes, IPL 2021 : Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR( suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their fourth match of IPL 2021.

Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik almost pulled off an improbable chase at Wankhede Stadium. However, two run-outs in the last two overs prevented the Kolkata Knight Riders from registering their second win of the season.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited the Chennai Super Kings to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis got CSK off to a flier with their 115-run opening stand. While Gaikwad lost his wicket after scoring 64, du Plessis remained unbeaten till the end and scored 95 runs off 60 deliveries.

Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja contributed their bit in the middle-order as CSK ended with 220/3 on the board in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy aside, all KKR bowlers had an economy rate of 8.5 or more in this inning.

Chasing 221, KKR got off to a disastrous start as Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul reduced them to 31/4 in five overs. Lungi Ngidi dismissed Rahul Tripathi soon after as KKR went down to 31/5.

Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell kept KKR alive with an 81-run sixth-wicket partnership. Pat Cummins then smashed his first half-century of IPL 2021 to take KKR past 200. Unfortunately, the Aussie all-rounder could not take his team over the line in Mumbai.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between CSK and KKR

The first battle between KKR and CSK in IPL 2021 was a nail-biting thriller. There were many dramatic moments in the match. Social media users created numerous hilarious memes from this contest. Here are some of the top memes from the KKR vs. CSK match in IPL 2021.

My mom asked me "where’s the TV remote?"



I said, "CSK"



She replied, "what are you talking about?!"



I said, "on top of the table" 😉#KKRvCSK #KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/dzPnNmKRir — Haamid Yuvan (@haamidyuvan) April 21, 2021