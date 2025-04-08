KKR vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 21 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8. This will be the day match of a double-header. KKR are fifth in the points table, with two wins and two losses. LSG also have two wins and two defeats, but are below Kolkata on the points table due to their net run rate.
In their previous match, KKR hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs in a home game. Batting first, Kolkata put up 200-6 on the board as Venkatesh Iyer clubbed 60 off 29 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed 50 off 32. With the ball, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three wickets each, while Andre Russell picked up two as SRH were bowled out for 120 in 16.4 overs.
Lucknow registered an impressive 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, they scored 203-8 as Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram smashed impressive half-centuries. LSG were then clinical with the ball as they restricted MI to 191-5.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL
Kolkata and Lucknow have met five times in the IPL, with LSG having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. KKR, however, won both the matches played between the teams last year.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:
Matches Played - 5
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 2
Matches with No Result - 0
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
head-to-head record at Eden Gardens
Kolkata and Lucknow have met twice in the IPL at Eden Gardens. LSG won the first tussle by one run, while KKR won the second by eight wickets.
Matches Played - 2
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants matches
As mentioned earlier, Kolkata and Lucknow have met five times in the IPL. LSG won the first three matches between the two sides, while KKR have won the two most recent encounters by eight wickets and 98 runs respectively.
Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants games.
- KKR (235/6) beat LSG (137) by 98 runs, May 5, 2024
- KKR (!62/2) beat LSG (161/7) by 8 wickets, April 14, 2024
- LSG (176/8) beat KKR (175/7) by 1 run, May 20, 2023
- LSG (210/0) beat KKR (208/8) by 2 runs, May 18, 2022
- LSG (176/7) beat KKR (101) by 75 runs, May 7, 2022
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS