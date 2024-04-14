KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 28 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14. This KKR vs LSG clash is the first game of Sunday's double-header.

Kolkata are second in the points table, having won three of their four matches. In their last game, they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets, ending their three-match winning streak. Batting first, KKR put up a disappointing 137-9 on the board. Chennai chased down the total in 17.4 overs.

Lucknow, who are fourth in the IPL 2024 points, also lost their previous match in the tournament. They suffered a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC). Batting first, LSG scored 167-7 in their 20 overs, a total DC crossed in 18.1 overs.

Today's KKR vs LSG toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer said:

“I've no idea about the conditions. The last game was a belter, but we're professionals and will have to adapt.”

Expand Tweet

Since Kolkata are bowling first, Harshit Rana comes into the playing XI for Rinku Singh. For LSG, Devdutt Padikkal and Naveen-ul-Haq miss out; Shamar Joseph makes his IPL debut. Deepak Hooda is in, while Mohsin Khan is back as well.

KKR vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk) Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

Lucknow subs: Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K Gowtham

Today's KKR vs LSG pitch report

According to Michael Clarke, the wicket looks fantastic. It's going to be good for batting and pretty consistent, whether you bat first or second, he adds. The former Australian captain reckons that this particular ground has the fastest outfield around India, so if the batters can get in, they can really capitalize.

Today's KKR vs LSG match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh , Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat

Expand Tweet

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Krishnappa Gowtham, , Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh CharakShamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

KKR vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Amit Sharma