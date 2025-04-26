KKR vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 44 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. Defending champions KKR are seventh in the points table, with six points from eight matches. PBKS are in fifth place, with 10 points from eight games. When the two sides clashed on April 15, Punjab won a low-scoring thriller in Mullanpur.

Kolkata have lost three of their last four matches in IPL 2025. In their previous clash, they went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 39 runs at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, GT posted 198-3. In the chase, skipper Ajinkya Rahane smashed 50 off 36 balls, but the rest of the batters failed as ended on KKR finished on 159-8.

Punjab suffered a seven-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match in Mullanpur. Batting first, PBKS were held to 157-6 as only two batters crossed the 30-run mark. The top three have looked dangerous, but have not been consistent enough. RCB chased the target with ease, but Punjab will not be worried about their bowlers, who have done a good job in IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata and Punjab have met 34 times in the IPL, with KKR having a 21-13 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the two sides met in the first half of IPL 2025, PBKS defended a total of 111 as KKR were bowled out for 95 in Mullanpur.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 34

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 21

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 13

Matches with No Result - 0

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record at Eden Gardens

Kolkata and Punjab have met 13 times at Eden Gardens, with KKR having a 9-4 lead in the head-to-head numbers. When the two teams clashed at the iconic venue last year, PBKS chased down 262 to bear KKR by eight wickets.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 9

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings matches

PBKS have won three of the last five matches played against KKR in the IPL. While Punjab won the two most recent clashes, Kolkata had registered a five-wicket triumph at Eden Gardens in May 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings games:

PBKS (111) beat KKR (95) by 16 runs, April 15, 2025

PBKS (262/2) beat KKR (261/6) by 8 wickets, April 26, 2024

KKR (182/5) beat PBKS (179/7) by 5 wickets, May 8, 2023

PBKS (191/5) beat KKR (146/7) by 7 runs [DLS method], April 1, 2023

KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, April 1, 2022

