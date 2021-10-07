"KL Clasico" - Fans ecstatic after witnessing the unleashed avatar of KL Rahul in PBKS' final league game against CSK

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul played a sensational 98-run knock in the chase against CSK in Dubai on Thursday. The win gives his side an outside chance of making it to the playoffs. Due to his spectacular batting display, PBKS managed to chase down 135 in just 13 overs and improved their net run rate.

So far this season, KL Rahul has batted at a mediocre strike rate. He also had to cope with some criticism for it, but Rahul asserted that he was doing what was best for his team.

PBKS needed a big win today to have a glimmer of playoff hope and KL Rahul rose to the occasion. He displayed the destructive facet of his game to the delight of his ardent fans and helped his side to a commanding victory. It is a great sign for the Indian team ahead of the World Cup. A swashbuckling KL Rahul as an opener will be an invaluable asset for India at the upcoming mega tournament.

Fans were extremely delighted to see the unleashed avatar of KL Rahul and took to Twitter to heap praise on him. Here are some of the best reactions:

Kl Rahul 🧡

#CSKvPBKS I think the orange cap is made only for Rahul's head.Kl Rahul 🧡 I think the orange cap is made only for Rahul's head.

Vaibhav Mishra @Vaibhav17m #KLRahul KL Rahul! What a captains knock!! You deserve a better team truly! What an Innings with a last ball 6 is a cherry on top!! #TakeABow #KLRahul KL Rahul! What a captains knock!! You deserve a better team truly! What an Innings with a last ball 6 is a cherry on top!! #TakeABow https://t.co/IAHOJlSI2U

Power hitting 98*(42) 7 fours n 8 sixes. All are class apart... Big plus to t20wc.

#CSKvPBKS Why didn't you show this tallent in the previous matches dude #KLRahul Power hitting 98*(42) 7 fours n 8 sixes. All are class apart... Big plus to t20wc. Why didn't you show this tallent in the previous matches dude #KLRahul

Power hitting 98*(42) 7 fours n 8 sixes. All are class apart... Big plus to t20wc.

"It's always team first for me": KL Rahul

KL Rahul revealed that he always keeps his team first. The PBKS skipper asserted that he was more than happy to play the role assigned to him. He said that he has not been bothered by the outside noise about his low strike rate over the last few years.

Speaking at the post-match conference after his spectacular knock against CSK, KL Rahul shed light on his role and responsibilities in the Punjab Kings side. He said:

"It was just what the team needed. I know there has been a lot of talk in the last 3-4 years about my strike rate and me playing slowly. But only my team and I know what's my role responsibility in the XI. I tried to play the role the team management needed from me in every game.

'It's always team first for me. That's how I have grown up, and that's how I will continue to play till the end. Today the team needed this, and I was happy that I could play this kind of a knock for my side."

Punjab will now hope that the KKR and Mumbai Indians lose their respective matches against RR and SRH. That will give the Punjab-based franchise a chance to seal a fourth playoff spot by the end of the league phase.

