"Like buying a Ferrari and driving it at Chandni Chowk" - Former India batter discusses KL Rahul's batting position for DC in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that KL Rahul must bat at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025. According to Chopra, if Rahul is pushed down the order, the franchise would scuttle his chances of having a 600-run IPL season.

Rahul is among the most experienced batters in the Indian Premier League. In 132 matches, he has scored 4,683 runs at an average of 45.46 and a strike rate of 134.60, with four hundreds and 37 half-centuries. Having parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Indian batter was purchased by DC for ₹14 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Chopra shared his thoughts on Rahul's ideal batting position for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Backing him as the franchise's opener, he commented:

"Do you want to actually start believing that KL has no T20 ambitions anymore? I'm sure he has his ambitions. And, how do actually make it back to the Indian team? There's only one way - he is a 600-run bank. It's [not allowing him to open] like buying a Ferrari and driving it at Chandni Chowk or Gaffar Market - what's the point? You have bought a Ferrari, so better to go on the runway.

"You have to allow him to actually open. It could be his best year - 600-run year, but with a strike rate of 165 because Delhi is that kind of a surface. It's a small ground and flat pitch. There is no burden of captaincy, so we could see a liberated KL Rahul. But DC could scuttle any chances of that happening if they bat him at four, five or six."

Leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, Rahul scored 520 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37.14 and a strike rate of 136.12, with four half-centuries. The franchise, however, failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished in seventh place - winning seven matches and losing as many.

KL Rahul played a crucial role in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Batting in the middle order, Rahul played some important knocks for Team India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In four innings, he scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 97.90. The 32-year-old scored 41* off 47 in the Men in Blue's opening group match against Bangladesh.

Expand Tweet

The keeper-batter contributed 23 off 29 against New Zealand in the last group game. The right-hander chipped in with 42* off 34 in the semifinal against Australia and hit 34* off 33 in the final against the Kiwis.

