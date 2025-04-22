KL Rahul breaks Aussie legend's massive record during terrific knock of 57* in IPL during LSG vs DC 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul achieved a massive landmark during his team’s IPL 2025 match with his former side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 22. The wicketkeeper-batter became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 runs in the IPL.

The 33-year-old broke the previous record held by David Warner, who achieved the landmark in 135 innings. Rahul achieved the milestone in his 130th innings. He took a single to reach the aforementioned feat in the T20 league.

Rahul has amassed over 500 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-hander has scored more than 500 runs in the 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions.

The Karnataka batter scored more than half of his IPL runs during his stint with the Punjab Kings, with 2548 runs in 55 innings. He has also represented LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) since his debut in 2013.

Fastest to reach 5,000 runs in IPL

KL Rahul – 130 innings David Warner – 135 innings Virat Kohli – 157 innings AB de Villiers – 161 innings Shikhar Dhawan – 168 innings

Overall, KL Rahul became only the eighth batter to reach 5,000 runs in the IPL. The list also features Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

KL Rahul smashes his 3rd IPL 2025 fifty as DC thrash LSG by eight wickets

KL Rahul starred with the bat as DC beat LSG by eight wickets in their IPL 2025 match. He stayed unbeaten on 57 off 42 balls, comprising three sixes and as many fours. He smashed a six off Prince as the Capitals won the game with 2.1 overs to spare. This was his third fifty, having smashed 77 and an unbeaten 93 against CSK and RCB. All his fifties have come in winning cause for DC. He will be keen to continue his purple patch with the bat.

With 323 runs in seven innings, Rahul has become the leading run-scorer for DC in the IPL 2025 season. The Capitals had splurged INR 14 crore to buy him at a mega auction last year.

