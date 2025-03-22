KL Rahul finally arrives at Delhi Capitals team hotel for IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp, having been spotted at the team hotel in Visakhapatnam. The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins today, Saturday, March 22, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashing in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens.

The stylish batter was previously with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and captained the team during his three-year stint from 2022 to 2024. However, Rahul was not retained ahead of the 2025 mega-auction. The 32-year-old was subsequently acquired by the Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore during the auction.

On Saturday, March 22, Rahul officially joined the team’s camp and was seen at the team hotel in Vizag.

The right-handed batter boasts an impressive IPL record, having played 132 matches and scoring 4,683 runs at an average of 45.46 and a strike rate of 134.60. He has also registered 37 fifties and four centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 132.

Delhi Capitals complete schedule for IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24. Here’s the complete schedule for DC in the 2025 season:

March 24: DC vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Visakhapatnam

March 30: DC vs SRH - 3:30 PM, Visakhapatnam

April 5: CSK vs DC - 7:30 PM, Chennai

April 10: RCB vs DC - 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

April 13: DC vs MI - 7:30 PM, Delhi

April 16: DC vs RR - 7:30 PM, Delhi

April 19: GT vs DC - 3:30 PM, Ahmedabad

April 22: LSG vs DC - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

April 27: DC vs RCB - 7:30 PM, Delhi

April 29: DC vs KKR - 7:30 PM, Delhi

May 5: SRH vs DC - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

May 8: PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM, Dharamsala

May 11: DC vs GT - 7:30 PM, Delhi

May 15: MI vs DC - 7:30 PM, Mumbai

The team will be led by Axar Patel, with Faf du Plessis serving as the vice-captain.

